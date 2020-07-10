UPDATE: 143 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 2,442 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 143 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 2,442 – which includes 413 recovered, 15 deaths and 2,014 active cases.

Due to a clerical error in the sharing of data from the Family Health Center on Wednesday, July 8, the total and active case numbers released Friday reflect a lower number of cases than were first reported on Wednesday. The original daily case count for July 8th was reported as 239. The corrected case count is 100.

Individuals who have been told they tested negative for COVID-19 can be assured the test results are correct. Due to the clerical error, some individuals may have been contacted by the health department for contact tracing.

51 cases are hospitalized. Of the 51 hospitalized, 43 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources.

11 cases are on ventilators.

Currently, the Public Health District is monitoring 11 cases. The Texas Department of State Health Services has taken on the monitoring function for 550 cases.

Out of the new cases, ten cases are in the 0-10 age range. 13 cases are in the 11-19 age range. 30 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 31 cases are in the 30-39 age range. 24 cases are in in the 40-49 age range. 20 cases are in the 50-59 age range. 15 cases are the 60 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco