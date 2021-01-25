UPDATE: 144 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 22,801 total, ten new deaths

WACO, Texas – 144 cases of COVID-19 have been reported for Sunday and Monday. There is now a total of 22,801 cases in McLennan County.

787 cases are currently active. 111 cases are hospitalized. 32 cases are on ventilators.

Ten additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 352. #343 was a 90-year-old woman. #344 was an 84-year-old woman. #345 was a 52-year-old man. #346 was a 68-year-old man. #347 was a 73-year-old man. #348 was a 62-year-old man. #349 was a 75-year-old man. #350 was a 77-year-old woman. #351 was a 47-year-old man. #352 was a 79-year-old woman.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M, as of January 23, was 23.73 percent.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

January 26-29

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St Parking Lot N Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

*DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco

