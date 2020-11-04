UPDATE: 146 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 10,674 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 146 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Wednesday. 64 cases are reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 10,674.

There are 661 estimated active cases, and 9,853 estimated cases who have recovered. 60 cases are hospitalized. Of the 60 hospitalized, 44 cases are McLennan County residents. 15 are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths have been reported due to COVID-19. There has been a total of 160 deaths in McLennan County. #159 was an 86-year-old man. #160 was a 57-year-old man.

As of November 3, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 8.81 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

All testing sites are using the saliva-based test.

Thursday, Nov 5th

NOTE: ALL TESTS ARE SALIVA TESTS. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

All locations are open 9 am-6 pm unless otherwise noted.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Walk-up Clinic – 9am until 6pm)

2621 Bagby Avenue

Antioch Church (Walk-up Clinic – 9am until 6pm)

505 N 20th St

Heritage Square (Drive-Through Clinic – 9 am until 6 pm)

4th Street at Washington Ave





Friday, November 6

All locations are open 9 am-6 pm unless otherwise noted.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

2621 Bagby Avenue

Drive-through Clinic

Antioch Church

505 N 20th St

Drive-through Clinic

Heritage Square

4th Street at Washington Ave

Drive-through Clinic

Source: City of Waco