UPDATE: 147 new cases of COVID-19 in Bell County, 7,129 total

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting 147 new cases of COVID-19. The new total of confirmed cases is now 7,129.

There have been 104 deaths in Bell County.

62,533 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County. There have been 6,449 total recoveries and 680 active cases.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are between 20 and 49 years old.

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District

