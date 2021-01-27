UPDATE: 148 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 22,994 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 148 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Wednesday. There is now a total of 22,994 cases in McLennan County.

868 cases are currently active. 21,768 are estimated to be recovered. 120 cases are hospitalized. 28 cases are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 358. #357 was a 52-year-old man. #358 was a 74-year-old man.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of January 25, 2021 was 19.04 percent.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

January 28-29

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St Parking Lot N Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco