UPDATE: 15 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 178 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 15 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 178 – which includes 125 recovered, four deaths and 49 active cases.

Six cases are hospitalized, and five are in critical condition. Two of the six cases are McLennan County residents.

250 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Of the new cases, three cases are in the 0-19 age range. Three more cases are in the 20-29 age range. One case is in the 30-39 age range. Two cases are in the 40-49 age range. Two cases are in the 50-59 age range. Four cases are in the 60 and over age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco

