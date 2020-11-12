UPDATE: 153 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 11,778 total, three new deaths

WACO, Texas – 153 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Thursday. 51 of the cases are reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 11,778.

There are 1,071 estimated active cases, and 10,539 estimated cases who have recovered. 72 cases are hospitalized. Of the 72 hospitalized, 52 cases are McLennan County residents. Twelve are on ventilators.

Three additional deaths have been reported due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths is 168. #166 was a 78-year-old woman. #167 was a 69-year-old man. #168 was a 98-year-old man.

As of November 11, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 12.48 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Executive Order GA-32 allows restaurants and other venues to reopen at 75 percent capacity and allows elective surgeries if the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate under 15 percent over a seven-day period. If the hospitalization rate goes over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacity will be lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries will be postponed until further notice.

Source: City of Waco