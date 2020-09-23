UPDATE: 153 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 7,779 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – The Health District has been notified of unreported cases from the DSHS and from a healthcare facility within the community.

For the next few days, the Health District will be reporting the total number of cases with a breakdown of the unreported cases in an effort to provide clarity and transparency to the daily report.

As of today, 153 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to date to 7,779. Of these, 78 are from the previously unreported cases and 75 are current reported cases.

There are 430 estimated active cases, and 7,250 estimated cases who have recovered. 47 cases are hospitalized. Of the 47 hospitalized, 37 cases are McLennan County residents. The number of cases on ventilators is not available for Wednesday.

One additional death has been recorded, for a total of 99 deaths in McLennan County. The 99th death was of a 68-year-old man.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco