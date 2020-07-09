UPDATE: 155 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 2,438 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 155 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 2,438 – which includes 413 recovered, 15 deaths and 2,010 active cases.

45 cases are hospitalized. Of the 45 hospitalized, 35 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources. Ten cases are on ventilators.

Currently, the Public Health District is monitoring 20 cases. The Texas Department of State Health Services has taken on the monitoring function for 500 cases.

Of the new cases, six cases are in the 0-10 age range. 17 cases are in the 11-19 age range. 36 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 22 cases are in the 30-39 age range. 17 cases are in in the 40-49 age range. 21 cases are in the 50-59 age range. 35 cases are the 60 and above age range. One case is unknown at this time.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

The new death reported is a patient who was a 41-year-old woman.

The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County, and encourages residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread.

Source: City of Waco