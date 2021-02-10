UPDATE: 159 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 24,112 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 159 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Wednesday. There is now a total of 24,112 cases.

641 cases are currently active. 23,082 cases are estimated to be recovered. 71 cases are currently hospitalized. 18 cases are on ventilators.

One additional death was reported due to COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 389 deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in McLennan County. #389 was a 73-year-old woman.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of February 8 was 12.44 percent.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

February 11-12

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco