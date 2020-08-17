UPDATE: 16 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 5,372 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 16 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Monday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,372.

There are 1,671 estimated active cases, and 3,628 estimated cases who have recovered. 53 cases are hospitalized. Of the 53 hospitalized, 40 cases are McLennan County residents. 16 cases are on ventilators. There have been a total of 73 deaths in McLennan County.

The 73rd death was an 80-year-old man.

The mobile testing site at MCC conducted 1,396 tests from August 13th – 15th. The Health District has not received the results from the testing at this time.

Of the new cases, one case is in the 11-19 age range. One case is in the 20-29 age range. Four cases are in the 30-39 age range. Two cases are in the 40-49 age range. Three cases are in the 50-59 age range. One case is in the 60-64 age range. One case is in the 70-74 age range. One case is in the 75-79 age range. Two cases are in the 80 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco