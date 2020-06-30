UPDATE: 162 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 957 total, nine deaths total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 162 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 957 – which includes 195 recovered, nine deaths and 753 active cases.

30 cases are hospitalized. 24 cases are McLennan County residents. Four cases are on ventilators.

The number of people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts was not available at press time.

Out of the new cases, eight cases are in the 0-10 age range. Twelve cases are in the 11-19 age range. 44 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 28 cases are in the 30-39 age range. 27 cases are in in the 40-49 age range. 23 cases are in the 50-59 age range. 20 cases in the 60 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

The recent death is an 87-year-old man who died at a local hospital on Monday, June 29. There is now a total of nine fatalities from COVID-19 in McLennan County.

The Public Health District is continuing to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County.

Source: City of Waco