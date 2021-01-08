UPDATE: 168 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 20,471 total, six new deaths

WACO, Texas – 168 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Friday. The total number of cases to date is 20,471.

There are 1,446 estimated active cases, and 18,723 estimated cases who have recovered. 152 cases are hospitalized. Of the 152 hospitalized, 99 cases are McLennan County residents. 30 are on ventilators.

Six additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 302. #297 was a 66-year-old woman. #298 was a 59-year-old man. #299 was a 95-year-old woman. #300 was an 86-year-old man. #301 was a 66-year-old man. #302 was an 89-year-old woman.

As of the time of this release, the hospitalization rate for January 7th was unavailable for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

January 11-15

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic)

Source: City of Waco