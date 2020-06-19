UPDATE: 17 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 262 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received seventeen new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 262 – which includes 139 recovered, 5 deaths, and 118 active cases.

Seven cases are hospitalized, while four are in critical condition. Five of the seven cases are McLennan County residents.

392 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Out of the new cases, two cases are in the 0-10 age range. Two cases are in the 11-19 age range. Five cases are in the 20-29 age range. Two cases are in the 30-39 age range. One case is in in the 40-49 age range. Two cases are in the 50-59 age range. Three cases are in the 60-69 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco