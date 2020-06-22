LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

UPDATE: 17 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 371 total

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 17 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 371 – which includes 145 recovered, five deaths and 221 active cases.

Eleven cases are hospitalized, with eleven in critical condition. Nine are McLennan County residents.

458 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Out of the new cases, five cases are in the 20-29 age range. Eight cases are in the 30-39 age range. Two cases are in in the 40-49 age range. One case is in the 50-59 age range. One case is in the 60-69 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44