UPDATE: 17 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 371 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 17 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 371 – which includes 145 recovered, five deaths and 221 active cases.

Eleven cases are hospitalized, with eleven in critical condition. Nine are McLennan County residents.

458 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Out of the new cases, five cases are in the 20-29 age range. Eight cases are in the 30-39 age range. Two cases are in in the 40-49 age range. One case is in the 50-59 age range. One case is in the 60-69 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco