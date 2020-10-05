UPDATE: 172 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 8,583 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 172 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Monday.

The Health District has received 105 previously unreported cases. The unreported cases are from September and are recovered. They are counted on the total and recovered cases numbers. The total number of cases to date is 8,583.

There are 406 estimated active cases, and 8,058 estimated cases who have recovered. 40 cases are hospitalized. Of the 40 hospitalized, 22 cases are McLennan County residents. 13 cases are on ventilators.

One additional death has been recorded. There has been a total of 119 deaths in McLennan County. #119 was a 92-year-old man.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco