UPDATE: 173 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 2,044 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 173 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 2,044 – which includes 308 recovered, 13 deaths and 1,723 active cases.

42 cases are hospitalized. 34 cases are McLennan County residents. Nine cases are on ventilators.

Currently, the Public Health District is monitoring 54 cases. The Texas Department of State Health Services has taken on the monitoring function for 274 cases.

Out of the new cases, nine cases are in the 0-10 age range. 24 cases are in the 11-19 age range. 42 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 24 cases are in the 30-39 age range. 24 cases are in in the 40-49 age range. 29 cases are in the 50-59 age range. 21 cases are the 60 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco

