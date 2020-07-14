UPDATE: 176 new COVID-19 cases in McLennan County, 2,920 total, 18 deaths

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 176 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 2,920 – which includes 1,716 estimated recovered, 18 deaths, and 1,186 estimated active cases.

Due to the new reporting system, there was an increase in the number of active and recovered cases. The number of estimated active and recovered cases is calculated as of June 11. A spreadsheet of those calculations is available on www.covidwaco.com.

On Monday, July 13th, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health district reported two fatalities attributed to COVID-19. One of the fatalities was not a McLennan County resident, and will not be counted in the total count of deaths attributed to COVID-19. The patient was a 65-year old man. The correct number of fatalities attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County is 18.

73 cases are hospitalized. Of the 73 hospitalized, 57 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources.

Ten cases are on ventilators.

Out of the new cases, eight cases are in the 0-10 age range. 43 cases are in the 11-19 age range. 24 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 35 cases are in the 30-39 age range. 19 cases are in in the 40-49 age range. 29 cases are in the 50-59 age range. 18 cases are the 60 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco