UPDATE: 178 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 11,956 total

WACO, Texas – 178 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Friday. 85 of the cases are reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 11,956. 

There are 1,138 estimated active cases, and 10,650 estimated cases who have recovered. 66 cases are hospitalized. Of the 66 hospitalized, 49 cases are McLennan County residents. Twelve are on ventilators. 

The total number of deaths is 168. 

As of November 12, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 12.07 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Executive Order GA-32 allows restaurants and other venues to reopen at 75 percent capacity and allows elective surgeries if the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate  under 15 percent over a seven-day period. If the hospitalization rate goes over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacity will be lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries will be postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco

