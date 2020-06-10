UPDATE: 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Bell County, 494 total

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19. The new total of confirmed cases is now 494.

The district says there are now 237 people who have recovered from the virus. There have been six deaths in Bell County.

20,180 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District