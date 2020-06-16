UPDATE: 18 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 196 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 18 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 196 – which includes 130 recovered, four deaths and 62 active cases.

Eight cases are hospitalized. Six are in critical condition. Four of these eight cases are McLennan County residents.

272 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Of the new cases, five cases are in the 0-19 age range. Two cases are in the 20-29 age range. One case is in the 30-39 age range. Six cases are in the 40-49 age range. Two cases are in the 50-59 age range. Two cases are in the 60 and over age range.

For additional expanded information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco