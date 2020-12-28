UPDATE: 18,350 total cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, ten new deaths

WACO, Texas – Due to the fact that the Health District did not report COVID-19 statistics over the Christmas Holiday, the information is broken out for each day below.

Thursday, December 24th, 2020: 162 cases were confirmed. No cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date was 17,971.

There were 1,123 estimated active cases, and 16,582 estimated cases who have recovered. 123 were hospitalized. Of the 123 hospitalized, 79 cases were McLennan County residents. 22 were on ventilators.

Friday, December 25th, 2020: 138 cases were confirmed. No cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date was 18,109.

There were 1,107 estimated active cases, and 16,734 estimated cases who have recovered. 124 were hospitalized. Of the 124 hospitalized, 78 cases were McLennan County residents. 25 were on ventilators.

Saturday, December 26th, 2020: 72 cases were confirmed. No cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date was 18,181.

There were 1,057 estimated active cases, and 16,855 estimated cases who have recovered. 128 were hospitalized. Of the 128 hospitalized, 74 cases were McLennan County residents. 20 were on ventilators.

Sunday, December 27th, 2020: 82 cases were confirmed. No cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date was 18,263.

There were 986 estimated active cases, and 17,005 estimated cases who have recovered. 128 cases were hospitalized. Of the 128 hospitalized, 76 cases were McLennan County residents. 22 were on ventilators.

Monday, December 28th, 2020: 87 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Monday. No cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date is 18,350.

There are 906 estimated active cases, and 17,171 estimated cases who have recovered. 132 cases are hospitalized. Of the 132 hospitalized, 80 cases are McLennan County residents. 20 are on ventilators.

Ten additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19 over the holiday, bringing the total deaths to 273. #264 was an 84-year-old woman. #265 was an 86-year-old woman. #266 was a 73-year-old woman. #267 was a 76-year-old man. #268 was a 79-year-old woman. #269 was a 62-year-old man. #270 was a 65-year-old woman. #271 was a 66 -year-old man. #272 was an 81-year-old woman. #273 was a 90-year-old woman.

As of December 27, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 23.71 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

Drive-through sites use a cheek-swab test.

Walk-up testing sites use the saliva-based test.

December 29th, 30th, and 31st

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Heritage Square

311 Austin Ave

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Walk-up Clinic

Saliva Test

Source: City of Waco