UPDATE: 186 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 12,947 total

WACO, Texas – 186 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Thursday. 92 of the cases are reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 12,947.

There are 1,352 estimated active cases, and 11,421 estimated cases who have recovered. 88 are hospitalized. Of the 88 hospitalized, 65 cases are McLennan County residents. Eleven are on ventilators.

The total number of deaths is 174.

As of November 18, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 12.10 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Executive Order GA-32 allows restaurants and other venues to reopen at 75 percent capacity and allows elective surgeries if the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate under 15 percent over a seven-day period. If the hospitalization rate goes over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacity will be lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries will be postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

All testing sites are using the saliva-based test.

Friday, November 20th

And

Saturday, November 21st

NOTE: ALL TESTS ARE SALIVA TESTS. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

All locations are open 9 am-6 pm unless otherwise noted.

Antioch Church

505 N 20th St

Drive-through Clinic

Source: City of Waco