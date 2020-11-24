UPDATE: 187 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 13,817 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 187 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday. 101 of the cases are reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 13,817.

There are 1,317 estimated active cases, and 12,318 estimated cases who have recovered. 96 are hospitalized. Of the 96 hospitalized, 71 cases are McLennan County residents. 16 are on ventilators.

One additional death has been reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total of deaths to 182. #182 was a 69-year-old man.

As of November 23, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 15.91 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Executive Order GA-32 allows restaurants and other venues to reopen at 75 percent capacity and allows elective surgeries if the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Area (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent over a seven-day period. If the hospitalization rate goes over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacity will be lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries will be postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Testing will not be available Nov 25th – Nov 29th for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Drive-through testing sites are using the saliva-based test.

Walk-up testing sites are using the cheek swab-based test.

Wednesday, November 24th

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District

225 W. Waco Dr, Waco, TX 76707

Hours: 9am – 6pm

Walk-Up Clinic

Monday, November 30th

West Holiday Inn Express and Suites

114 Melodie Dr, West, TX 76691

Hours: 8am – 5pm

Walk-Up Clinic

McLennan Community College

4601 N. 19th Street, Waco, TX 76708

Parking Lot M

Hours: 9am – 6pm

Drive-Through Clinic

Source: City of Waco