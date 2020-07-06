UPDATE: 187 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 1,871 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 187 new cases of COVID-19. This number includes cases from the holiday weekend. The total number of cases is 1,871 – which includes 308 recovered, 13 deaths, and 1,550 active cases.

34 cases are hospitalized. 25 cases are McLennan County residents. Six cases are on ventilators.

Currently, the Public Health District is monitoring 66 cases. The Texas Department of State Health Services has taken on the monitoring function for 274 cases.

Out of the new cases, eight cases are in the 0-10 age range. 25 cases are in the 11-19 age range. 50 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 20 cases are in the 30-39 age range. 31 cases are in in the 40-49 age range. 25 cases are in the 50-59 age range. 28 cases are the 60 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Of the two recent deaths, the first patient was a 71-year-old woman. The second patient was a 76-year-old woman.

The Public Health District says it continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County, and encourages residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread.

Source: City of Waco