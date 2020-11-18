UPDATE: 189 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, four new deaths

WACO, Texas – 189 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Wednesday. 133 of the cases are reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 12,761. 

There are 1,296 estimated active cases, and 11,291 estimated cases who have recovered. 80 are hospitalized. Of the 80 hospitalized, 59 cases are McLennan County residents. 13 are on ventilators. 

Four additional deaths have been reported due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths is 174. #171 was a 67-year-old woman. #172 was a 64-year-old woman. #173 was a 55-year-old man. #174 was an 85-year-old man.

As of November 17, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 10.23 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Executive Order GA-32 allows restaurants and other venues to reopen at 75 percent capacity and allows elective surgeries if the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate under 15 percent over a seven-day period. If the hospitalization rate goes over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacity will be lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries will be postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

All testing sites are using the saliva-based test.

Thursday, November 19

NOTE: ALL TESTS ARE SALIVA TESTS. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.
All locations are open 9 am-6 pm unless otherwise noted.

Antioch Church
505 N 20th St
Drive-through Clinic

McLennan Community College
4601 N 19th St (Parking Lot N)
Walk-up Clinic

Friday, November 20

NOTE: ALL TESTS ARE SALIVA TESTS. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.
All locations are open 9 am-6 pm unless otherwise noted.

Antioch Church
505 N 20th St
Drive-through Clinic

