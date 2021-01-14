UPDATE: 191 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 21,958 total, three new deaths

WACO, Texas – 191 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Thursday. The total number of cases to date is 21,598.

There are 1,258 estimated active cases, and 20,022 estimated cases who have recovered. 178 are hospitalized. Of the 178 hospitalized, 116 cases are McLennan County residents. 25 are on ventilators.

Three additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 318. #316 was a 78-year-old man. #317 was a 90-year-old woman. #318 was an 81-year-old man.

As of January 12, 2021, the hospitalization rate was 30.85 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Please note: As of Monday, 1/11/2021, the “Percentage of COVID-19 cases admitted in hospital for the past seven days” graph began showing a two-day lag. This change is in congruence with the reporting change on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

January 15

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic)

Click here to register for saliva test

Waco Multi-Purpose Center

1020 Elm Avenue

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

Click here to register for saliva test

January 18-22

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

McLennan Community College

4601 N 19th St

Parking Lot N

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic)

Click here to register for saliva test

Waco Multi-Purpose Center

1020 Elm Avenue

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

Click here to register for saliva test

