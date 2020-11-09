UPDATE: 196 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 11,289 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – Due to the fact that the Health District does not report COVID-19 statistics on Sunday, Sunday and Monday is broken down:

Sunday, November 8, 2020: 89 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed for Sunday. 61 cases were reported from surge testing. There were 816 active cases and 10,203 estimated recovered cases as of this date. There were 68 hospitalized patients, and of these, 53 were McLennan County residents.

Monday, November 9, 2020: 107 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Monday. No new cases reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 11,289. There are 829 estimated active cases, and 10,296 estimated cases who have recovered. 72 cases are hospitalized. Of the 72 hospitalized, 54 cases are McLennan County residents. 11 are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths have been reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total of deaths to 164. #163 was an 87-year-old woman. #164 was a 68-year-old man.

As of November 8, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 11.53 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

All testing sites are using the saliva-based test.

Tuesday, November 10th

And

Wednesday, November 11th

NOTE: ALL TESTS ARE SALIVA TESTS. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

All locations are open 9 am-6 pm unless otherwise noted.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

2621 Bagby Avenue

Drive-through Clinic

Antioch Church

505 N 20th St

Drive-through Clinic

Midway ISD/Hewitt – Mobile Testing Unit

Midway I.S.D building (Former EMSI Building)

109 Panther Way, Hewitt, TX 76643

Walk-up Clinic

Source: City of Waco