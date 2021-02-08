UPDATE: 202 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 23,826 cases total, nine new deaths

WACO, Texas – 202 new cases of COVID-19 are reported for Sunday and Monday. There is now a total of 23,826 cases.

750 cases are active. 22,689 are estimated to be recovered. 78 cases are hospitalized. 16 cases are on ventilators.

Nine additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19. As of Monday, 387 deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in McLennan County. #379 was a 59-year-old man. #380 was an 82-year-old man. #381 was a 60-year-old woman. #382 was a 78-year-old man. #383 was a 49-year-old woman. #384 was a 50-year-old man. #385 was a 67-year-old man. #386 was a 60-year-old man. #387 was an 81-year-old woman.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of February 6 was 16.97 percent.

The hospitalization number is incomplete because we did not receive reports from all healthcare facilities prior to releasing this information.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

February 9-12

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St Parking Lot N Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco