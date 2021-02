FORT HOOD, Texas - A Fort Hood soldier is being praised for his acts of service during the historic storm last week which left many Central Texas families without power and water.

Army leaders on Fort Hood are celebrating Private First Class Abraham Cervantes not for just upholding his duty on Fort Hood - but for going above and beyond to serve the community in a really trying time last week.

"It made me really proud to be a member of the military to see that we had a soldier like Private First Class Cervantes, who was putting people first and going above and beyond what was expected," said LTC Nicholas Ryan.

With his new pen and hat to show for some of his actions during last week's historic weather events, PFC Cervantez was beaming with pride.