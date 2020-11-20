UPDATE: 209 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 13,156 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 209 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Friday. 86 of the cases are reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 13,156.

There are 1,369 estimated active cases, and 11,611 estimated cases who have recovered. 87 are hospitalized. Of the 87 hospitalized, 64 cases are McLennan County residents. 13 are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths have been reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total of deaths to 176. #175 was an 84-year-old woman. #176 was a 77-year-old woman.

As of November 19, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 14.52 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Executive Order GA-32 allows restaurants and other venues to reopen at 75 percent capacity and allows elective surgeries if the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Area (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent over a seven-day period. If the hospitalization rate goes over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacity will be lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries will be postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

All testing sites are using the saliva-based test.

Saturday, November 21st

and

Sunday, November 22nd

NOTE: ALL TESTS ARE SALIVA TESTS. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

All locations are open 9 am-6 pm unless otherwise noted.

Antioch Church

505 N 20th St

Drive-through Clinic

Source: City of Waco