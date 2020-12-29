UPDATE: 209 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 18,559 total, four new deaths

WACO, Texas – 209 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday. No cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date is 18,559.

There are 1,031 estimated active cases, and 17,251 estimated cases who have recovered. 162 cases are hospitalized. Of the 162 hospitalized, 103 cases are McLennan County residents. 15 are on ventilators.

Four additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 277. #274 was a 79-year-old woman. #275 was a 72-year-old man. #276 was an 82-year-old man. #277 was a 70-year-old man.

As of December 28, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 23.82 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Walk-up testing sites use the saliva-based test.

December 30th and 31st

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Heritage Square

311 Austin Ave

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Walk-up Clinic

Saliva Test

Source: City of Waco