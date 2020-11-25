UPDATE: 212 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 14,029 total, three new deaths

WACO, Texas – 212 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Wednesday. 142 of the cases are reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 14,029.

There are 1,408 estimated active cases, and 12,436 estimated cases who have recovered. 94 are hospitalized. Of the 94 hospitalized, 72 cases are McLennan County residents. 16 are on ventilators.

Three additional deaths have been reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total of deaths to 185. #183 was a 67-year-old woman. #184 was a 63-year-old man. #185 was a 64-year-old woman.

Due to the long holiday weekend, the next announcement will be on Monday, November 30th.

The COVIDwaco.com dashboard will not be updated over the holiday weekend. It will be updated on Monday, November 30th.

As of November 24, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 16.45 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Executive Order GA-32 allows restaurants and other venues to reopen at 75 percent capacity and allows elective surgeries if the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Area (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent over a seven-day period. If the hospitalization rate goes over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacity will be lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries will be postponed until further notice.

Free testing will not be available Nov 26th – Nov 29th for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Monday, November 30th

West Holiday Inn Express and Suites

114 Melodie Dr, West, TX 76691

Hours: 8am – 5pm

Walk-Up Clinic-Saliva Test

McLennan Community College

4601 N. 19th Street, Waco, TX 76708

Parking Lot M

Hours: 9am – 6pm

Drive-Through Clinic– Cheek Swab Test

Tuesday, December 1

McLennan Community College

4601 N 19th St (Parking Lot N)

Hours: 9 am-6 pm

Drive-Through Clinic– Cheek Swab Test

La Vega ISD Willie Williams Stadium

555 N TX-340 Loop, Waco, TX 76705

Hours: 8 am–5 pm

Walk-Up Clinic-Saliva Test

Source: City of Waco