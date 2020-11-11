UPDATE: 217 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 11,625 total

WACO, Texas – 217 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Wednesday. 82 of those cases are reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 11,625.

There are 1,105 estimated active cases, and 10,355 estimated cases who have recovered. 78 cases are hospitalized. Of the 78 hospitalized, 59 cases are McLennan County residents. Twelve are on ventilators. The total number of deaths is 165.

As of November 10, the hospitalization rate is 12.14 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Executive Order GA-32 allows restaurants and other venues to reopen at 75 percent capacity and allows elective surgeries if the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate under 15 percent over a seven-day period. If the hospitalization rate goes over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacity will be lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries will be postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

All testing sites are using the saliva-based test.

Thursday, November 12th

And

Friday, November 13th

NOTE: ALL TESTS ARE SALIVA TESTS. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

All locations are open 9 am-6 pm unless otherwise noted.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

2621 Bagby Avenue

Drive-through Clinic

Antioch Church

505 N 20th St

Drive-through Clinic

Midway ISD/Hewitt – Mobile Testing Unit

Midway I.S.D building (Former EMSI Building)

109 Panther Way, Hewitt, TX 76643

Walk-up Clinic

Source: City of Waco