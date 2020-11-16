UPDATE: 217 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 12,323 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – Due to the fact that the Health District does not report COVID-19 statistics on Sunday, statistics for Sunday and Monday are shown below.

Sunday, November 15, 2020: 129 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed for this date. 94 of those cases were reported from surge testing. The total number of cases as of this date is 12,235. There were 1,164 active cases and 10,903 estimated recovered cases as of this date.

There were 69 hospitalized patients, and of these, 49 were McLennan County residents. Twelve were on ventilators.

Monday, November 16, 2020: 88 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Monday. No new cases were reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 12,323. There are 1,107 estimated active cases, and 11,046 estimated cases who have recovered. 72 cases are hospitalized. Of the 72 hospitalized, 48 cases are McLennan County residents. 14 are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths have been reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total of deaths to 170. #169 was a 71-year-old woman. #170 was an 81-year-old man.

As of November 15, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 10.25 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Executive Order GA-32 allows restaurants and other venues to reopen at 75 percent capacity and allows elective surgeries if the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate under 15 percent over a seven-day period. If the hospitalization rate goes over 15% for seven consecutive days, venue capacity will be lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries will be postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

All testing sites are using the saliva-based test.

Tuesday, November 17th

NOTE: ALL TESTS ARE SALIVA TESTS. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Antioch Church

505 N 20th St

Drive-through Clinic 9 am-6 pm

South Terrace Youth Center

100 Kennedy Circle

Walk-up Clinic 8 am-5 pm

Wednesday, November 18th

NOTE: ALL TESTS ARE SALIVA TESTS. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Antioch Church

505 N 20th St

Drive-through Clinic 9 am-6 pm

Kate Ross Community Center

1115 Cleveland Ave

Walk-up Clinic 8 am-5 pm

Source: City of Waco