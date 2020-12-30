UPDATE: 221 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 18,780 total, four new deaths

WACO, Texas – 221 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Wednesday. No cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date is 18,780.

There are 1,162 estimated active cases, and 17,337 estimated cases who have recovered. 153 cases are hospitalized. Of the 153 hospitalized, 96 cases are McLennan County residents. 20 are on ventilators.

Four additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 281. #278 was a 69-year-old woman. #279 was a 90-year-old woman. #280 was a 65-year-old man. #281 was a 64-year-old man.

As of December 29, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 27.32 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco