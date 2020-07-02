UPDATE: 224 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 1,292 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 224 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 1,292 – which includes 268 recovered, nine deaths and 1,015 active cases.

36 cases are hospitalized. 26 cases are McLennan County residents. Four cases are on ventilators.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is monitoring all active cases and direct contacts.

Out of the new cases, 13 cases are in the 0-10 age range. 32 cases are in the 11-19 age range. 53 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 32 cases are in the 30-39 age range. 44 cases are in in the 40-49 age range. 27 cases are in the 50-59 age range. 23 cases in the 60 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco