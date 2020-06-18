UPDATE: 23 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 245 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 23 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 245 – which includes 135 recovered, five deaths and 105 active cases.

Six cases are hospitalized, with three in critical condition. Three of the six cases are McLennan County residents.

400 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Out of the new cases. one case is in the 0-10 age range. One case is in the 11-19 age range. Nine cases are in the 20-29 age range. Three cases are in the 30-39 age range. Four cases are in the 40-49 age range. Five cases are in the 50-59 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco