UPDATE: 235 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 20,829 total, three new deaths

WACO, Texas – Here are the latest COVID-19 updates for McLennan County.

Sunday, January 10, 2021: 61 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Sunday. The total number of cases was 20,655. There were 1,244 estimated active cases, and 19,103 estimated cases who had recovered. 159 cases were hospitalized. Of the 159 hospitalized, 102 cases were McLennan County residents. 19 were on ventilators.

Monday, January 11, 2021: 174 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Monday. The total number of cases to date is 20,829. There are 1,334 estimated active cases, and 19,184 estimated cases who have recovered. 163 cases are hospitalized. Of the 163 hospitalized, 100 cases are McLennan County residents. 18 are on ventilators.

Three additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19 over the two days, bringing the total deaths to 311. #309 was an 86-year-old man. #310 was an 81-year-old woman. #311 was a 90-year-old woman.

As of January 9, 2021, the hospitalization rate is 29.51 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Please note: Beginning today, 1/11/2021, the “Percentage of COVID-19 cases admitted in hospital for the past seven days” graph will show a one-day lag. This change is in congruence with the reporting change on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

January 12-15, 2021

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic)

Click here to register for saliva test

Source: City of Waco