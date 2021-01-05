UPDATE: 237 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 19,798 total, five new deaths

WACO, Texas – 237 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday. No cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date is 19,798.

There are 1,353 estimated active cases, and 18,153 estimated cases who have recovered. 155 cases are hospitalized. Of the 155 hospitalized, 98 cases are McLennan County residents. 28 are on ventilators.

Five additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19 over the holiday weekend, bringing the total deaths to 292. #288 was a 79-year-old man. #289 was a 74-year-old woman. #290 was a 94-year-old man. #291 was an 82-year-old woman. #292 was a 96-year-old man.

As of January 4, 2021, the hospitalization rate is 31.03 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Free Testing Sites for Wednesday, January 6th – Friday, January 8th

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Heritage Square

311 Austin Ave

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk -up Clinic)

Saliva Test

Source: City of Waco