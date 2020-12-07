UPDATE: 239 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 15,167 total, nine new deaths

WACO, Texas – Due to the fact that the Health District did not report COVID-19 statistics on Sunday, the information is broken out for each day as shown below.

Sunday, December 6, 2020: 75 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed for this date. 23 new cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases as of this date is 15,167. There were 739 active cases and 14,212 estimated recovered cases as of this date. There were 108 hospitalized patients, and of these, 81 were McLennan County residents. 22 were on ventilators.

Monday, December 7, 2020: 164 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Monday. 115 were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date is 15,331. There are 837 estimated active cases, and 14,274 estimated cases who have recovered. 108 cases are hospitalized. Of the 108 hospitalized, 80 cases are McLennan County residents. 23 are on ventilators.

Nine additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total deaths to 220. #212 was an 84-year-old woman. #213 was a 75-year-old man. #214 was a 92-year-old woman. #215 was a 94-year-old man. #216 was a 90-year-old man. #217 was a 99-year-old woman. #218 was an 89-year-old man. #219 was an 85-year-old woman. #220 was a 71-year-old man.

As of December 6, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 18.08 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Drive-through sites use a cheek-swab test.

Walk-up testing sites use the saliva-based test.

Tuesday, December 8

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Family of Faith Worship Center

4112 Memorial Dr

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Drive-through Clinic

Cheek swab test

Mart Community Center

800 E Bowie St, Mart

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Walk-up Clinic

Saliva test

Wednesday, December 9

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Family of Faith Worship Center

4112 Memorial Dr

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Drive-through Clinic

Cheek swab test

Heart O’ Texas Speedway

784 N McLennan Dr, Elm Mott

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Walk-up Clinic

Saliva test

Source: City of Waco