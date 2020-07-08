UPDATE: 239 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 2,283 total, one new death

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 239 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 2,283 – which includes 328 recovered, 14 deaths and 1,941 active cases.

42 cases are hospitalized. Of the 42 hospitalized, 36 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources.

Six cases are on ventilators. Currently, the Public Health District is monitoring 39 cases. The Texas Department of State Health Services has taken on the monitoring function for 250 cases.

Of the new cases, 26 cases are in the 0-10 age range. 22 cases are in the 11-19 age range. 62 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 40 cases are in the 30-39 age range. 43 cases are in in the 40-49 age range. 24 cases are in the 50-59 age range. 22 cases are the 60 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

The new death recored is a patient who was a 72-year-old man.

Source: City of Waco