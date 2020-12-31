UPDATE: 246 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 19,026 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 246 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Thursday. Twelve cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date is 19,026.

There are 1,187 estimated active cases, and 17,556 estimated cases who have recovered. 145 cases are hospitalized. Of the 145 hospitalized, 93 cases are McLennan County residents. 21 are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 283. #282 was an 82-year-old man. #283 was a 97-year-old woman.

Due to the long holiday weekend, the next announcement will be on Monday, January 4th. The COVIDwaco.com dashboard will not be updated over the holiday weekend – January 1-3, 2021. It will be updated on Monday, January 4th.

As of December 30, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 29.24 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Free testing locations will not be available January 1st to January 3rd. See the COVID Waco website for a list of medical facilities offering screening over the holiday weekend. Please call first for pre-screening and an appointment. You do not have to be an established patient to receive a COVID-19 test.

Free Testing Sites for Monday, January 4- Friday, January 8

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Heritage Square

311 Austin Ave

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive -Through Clinic)

Saliva Test

Source: City of Waco