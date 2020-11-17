UPDATE: 249 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 12,572 total

WACO, Texas – 249 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday. 60 of the cases are reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 12,572.

There are 1,207 estimated active cases, and 11,195 estimated cases who have recovered. 69 cases are hospitalized. Of the 69 hospitalized, 55 cases are McLennan County residents. 14 are on ventilators.

The total number of deaths is 170.

As of November 16, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 11.84 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Executive Order GA-32 allows restaurants and other venues to reopen at 75 percent capacity and allows elective surgeries if the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate under 15 percent over a seven-day period. If the hospitalization rate goes over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacity will be lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries will be postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

All testing sites are using the saliva-based test.

NOTE: ALL TESTS ARE SALIVA TESTS. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.



Wednesday, November 18th

Antioch Church

505 N 20th St

Drive-through Clinic 9 am-6 pm

Kate Ross Community Center

1115 Cleveland Ave

Walk-up Clinic 8 am-5 pm

Thursday, November 19th

Antioch Church

505 N 20th St

Drive-through Clinic 9 am-6 pm

McLennan Community College

4601 N 19th St (Parking Lot N)

Walk-up Clinic 9 am-6 pm

Source: City of Waco