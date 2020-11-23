UPDATE: 255 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 13,630 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – Due to the fact that the Health District does not report COVID-19 statistics on Sunday, Sunday and Monday is broken down below.

Sunday, November 22, 2020: 145 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed for this date. 78 of those cases were reported from surge testing. The total number of cases as of this date is 13,520. There were 1,396 active cases and 11,943 estimated recovered cases as of this date. There were 87 hospitalized patients, and of these, 65 were McLennan County residents. 17 were on ventilators.

Monday, November 23, 2020: 110 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Monday. No new cases are reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 13,630. There are 1,255 estimated active cases, and 12,194 estimated cases who have recovered. 93 cases are hospitalized. Of the 93 hospitalized, 71 cases are McLennan County residents. 17 are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths due to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total of deaths to 181. #180 was a 64-year-old man. #181 was an 88-year-old woman.

As of November 22, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 14.10 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Executive Order GA-32 allows restaurants and other venues to reopen at 75 percent capacity and allows elective surgeries if the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate under 15 percent over a seven-day period. If the hospitalization rate goes over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacity will be lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries will be postponed until further notice.

All testing sites are using the saliva-based test.

Tuesday, November 24th

NOTE: ALL TESTS ARE SALIVA TESTS. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Antioch Church

505 N 20th St

Drive-through Clinic

McLennan Community College

4601 N 19th St (Parking Lot N)

Walk-up Clinic

Wednesday, November 25th

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District

225 W Waco Dr

Walk-up Clinic

Source: City of Waco