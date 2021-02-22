UPDATE: 267 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, three new deaths

WACO, Texas – Due to the power outages and weather issues last week, current information is included.

267 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Monday. Of the 267 new cases, 200 were previously unreported cases.

Three additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 395. #393 was a 56-year-old man. #394 was a 70-year-old woman. #395 was a 56-year-old man.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of February 21st was 9.95 percent.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST

February 23rd: McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St Parking Lot M Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

February 24th: McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St Parking Lot M Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco