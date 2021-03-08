UPDATE: 27 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 25,387 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 27 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Monday. There is now a total of 25,387 cases.

70 cases are currently active. 24,882 cases are estimated to be recovered. 46 total cases are hospitalized. 13 cases are on ventilators.

Two new deaths have been reported due to COVID-19. As of Monday, 435 deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in McLennan County.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco