UPDATE: 297 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 20,303 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 297 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Thursday. 67 of those cases were previously unreported cases. The total number of cases to date is 20,303.

There are 1,489 estimated active cases, and 18,518 estimated cases who have recovered. 158 cases are hospitalized. Of the 158 hospitalized, 103 cases are McLennan County residents. 36 are on ventilators.

One additional death was reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 296. #296 was a 72-year-old woman.

As of January 6, 2021, the hospitalization rate is 34.35 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Free Testing Site for Friday, January 8th

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Heritage Square

311 Austin Ave

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

Saliva Test

Source: City of Waco