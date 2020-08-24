UPDATE: 36 new cases of COVID-19, 5,796 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 36 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Monday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,796.

There are 1,717 estimated active cases, and 3,999 estimated cases who have recovered. 47 cases are hospitalized. Of the 47 hospitalized, 34 cases are McLennan County residents. 17 cases are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 80 deaths in McLennan County. The latest death was a 66-year-old woman.

Of the new cases, one case is in the 1-10 age range. Five cases are in the 11-19 age range. Six cases are in the 20-29 age range. Eight cases are in the 30-39 age range. Three cases are in the 40-49 age range. One case is in the 50-59 age range. Three cases are in the 60-64 age range. Five cases are in the 65-69 age range. Two cases are in the 75-79 age range. Two cases are in the 80 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco