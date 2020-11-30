UPDATE: 381 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 14,410 total, twelve new deaths

WACO, Texas – Due to the fact that the Health District did not report COVID-19 statistics over the Thanksgiving Holidays, the information is broken out for each day, as shown below.

Thursday, November 26, 2020: 146 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed for this date. 88 of those cases were reported from surge testing. The total number of cases as of this date is 14,175. There were 1,372 active cases, and 12,618 estimated recovered cases as of this date. There were 93 hospitalized patients, and of these, 66 were McLennan County residents. 15 were on ventilators.

Friday, November 27, 2020: 42 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed for this date. No new cases were reported from surge testing. The total number of cases as of this date is 14,217. There were 1,215 active cases and 12,816 estimated recovered cases as of this date. There were 93 hospitalized patients, and of these, 67 were McLennan County residents. 17 were on ventilators.

Saturday, November 28, 2020: 89 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed for this date. 44 of those cases were reported from surge testing. The total number of cases as of this date is 14,306. There were 1,102 active cases and 13,017 estimated recovered cases as of this date. There were 96 hospitalized patients, and of these, 69 were McLennan County residents. 17 were on ventilators.

Sunday, November 29, 2020: 48 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed for this date. No new cases were reported from surge testing. The total number of cases as of this date is 14,354. There were 937 active cases and 13,228 estimated recovered cases as of this date. There were 93 hospitalized patients, and of these, 67 were McLennan County residents. 19 were on ventilators.

Monday, November 30, 2020: 56 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Monday. No new cases were reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 14,410. There are 793 estimated active cases, and 13,420 estimated cases who have recovered. 101 cases are hospitalized. Of the 101 hospitalized, 66 cases are McLennan County residents. 22 are on ventilators.

Sadly, 12 additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19 over the holiday, bringing the total deaths to 197. #186 was a 94-year-old man. #187 was a 62-year-old man. #188 was an 84-year-old woman. #189 was a 97-year-old man. #190 was an 86-year-old man. #191 was a 76-year-old man. #192 was a 92-year-old woman. #193 was a 91-year-old man. #194 was a 92-year-old African American woman.#195 was an 82-year-old woman. #196 was a 90-year-old man. #197 was a 75-year-old man.

As of November 29, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 17.79 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Update

Register at www.covidwaco.com

Drive-through sites use a cheek-swab test.

Walk-up testing sites use the saliva-based test.

Tuesday, December 1st

And

Wednesday, December 2nd

McLennan Community College

4601 N 19th St (Parking Lot N)

Hours: 9 am-6 pm

Drive-through Clinic

Cheek-swab test

La Vega ISD Willie Williams Stadium

555 N TX-340 Loop, Waco, TX 76705

Hours: 8 am–5 pm

Walk-Up Clinic

Saliva Test: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Source: City of Waco